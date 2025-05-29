Gold prices decline in Chennai

Gold prices in Chennai experienced a notable drop, providing some relief to potential buyers today. The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹320 per sovereign, while 24-carat gold decreased by ₹350 per sovereign.

This decline follows a period of rising prices, offering a more favorable market for consumers.

This price adjustment is significant for those looking to invest in gold or purchase jewelry.

However, it’s important to note that gold prices are subject to frequent fluctuations due to various factors, including global market trends and domestic demand.

Therefore, prospective buyers are advised to stay informed about the latest price movements and consider purchasing when rates are more advantageous.