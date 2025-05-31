India’s covid cases rise to nearly 3,000

India’s active coronavirus cases have risen to nearly 3,000, with Kerala fighting the latest resurgence of infections – followed by Maharashtra, and Delhi. Official data shows a quick rise in the cases within four days.

While India recorded a total of 1,010 cases by May 26, the official data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows a total of 2,710 infections as of May 30.

According to the data, Kerala has recorded 1,147 cases, Maharashtra 424, Delhi 294, and Gujarat 223. Tamil Nadu has recorded a total of 148 cases so far, while Karnataka and West Bengal have reported 148 and 116 cases, respectively.

Rajasthan has reported 51 cases, Uttar Pradesh 42, Puducherry 25, Haryana 20, Andhra Pradesh 16, Madhya Pradesh 10, Goa seven, and Odisha, Punjab, and Jammu Kashmir four each. Three states – Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh have reported three cases each, while Mizoram and Assam have two people detected with the infection each so far.

No active case has been reported from Andaman and Nicobar, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh. The official data for Bihar is not yet available.

Data suggested at least seven died in recent weeks across India. Two people who died in Maharashtra (1) and Delhi (1) had other severe ailments along with Covid-19. However, it is not yet clear whether others died due to the infection.

All people who died, except for the one in Punjab, were senior citizens, officials said.

However, officials have said that the coronavirus cases are mild in nature and there is no need to panic.

Earlier this week, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl said the agencies are watching what is unfolding, and stressed the need to be vigilant.

“The public need not worry about this new variant of Covid-19. We just need to be vigilant. The government and all the agencies are watching what is unfolding. According to me, the basic precautions should be taken. We are not talking about enhanced precautions right now. But if someone is a cancer patient or has immunity problems, then we generally advise them to avoid any infection. Precautions need to be taken,” he said.

In India, the most common Covid-19 variant remains JN.1, comprising 53 per cent of samples tested, followed by BA.2 (26%) and other Omicron sublineages (20%), according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). However, the recent cases have seen at least one case of the new highly contagious NB.1.8.1 variant, and at least four cases of the LF.7 variant, the report said.

As of this month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring (VUMs), not as Variants of Concern (VOCs) or Variants of Interest (VOIs). But these variants are reportedly driving the rise in Covid cases in China and some other parts of Asia.