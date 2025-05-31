10 people dead in stone quarry collapse in Indonesia

A natural stone quarry in Indonesia’s West Java province collapsed on several people who were working in it on Friday, killing at least 10 people and leaving six workers missing, officials said.

More than two dozen people were trapped in the rubble when the mine in Cirebon district collapsed, local police chief Sumarni said, and rescuers were able to pull a dozen injured people from the debris during a gruelling search effort.

“Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collapse, and we have been questioning the owner and workers of the quarry,” said Sumarni, who like many Indonesians uses a single name.

She said police, emergency personnel, soldiers and volunteers were trying to locate any remaining workers, supported by five excavators, but were hampered by unstable soil that risked further slides.