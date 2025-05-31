Philippine Cabinet revamp retains defence chief

Teodoro, who has strongly echoed Marcos’ criticisms of China’s increasingly assertive actions in the South China Sea, will remain in his post, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin told a news conference.

Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III will be the next chief of the 232,000-member national police. Torre led the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte in March and his turnover to International Criminal Court detention in The Netherlands for his deadly anti-drug crackdowns, Bersamin said.

Last year, Torre oversaw the arrest of Philippine religious leader Apollo Quiboloy, a key Duterte supporter who was placed on the FBI’s most-wanted list after being indicted for sexual abuses and trafficking in the US. Torre would take over his retiring predecessor, Gen. Rommel Marbil.

Marcos asked all of his Cabinet secretaries last week to submit resignations in what the government said was a “bold reset” of his administration following the May 12 midterm elections, which saw more opposition candidates win crucial Senate seats.

Marcos, the 67-year-old son of a late Philippine dictator overthrown in 1986, won the presidency in the deeply divided Southeast Asian country by a landslide in 2022 in a stunning political comeback as he made a steadfast call for national unity. But his equally popular vice-presidential running mate, Sara Duterte, later had a falling out with him that has sparked intense political discord.