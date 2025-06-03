Heinrich Klaasen announces retirement 

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from international cricket, adding that this decision will now allow him to spend more time with his family.

Klaasen had previously retired from Tests, where he made just four appearances, to focus on white-ball cricket commitments for South Africa, where his last international appearance for them came in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final defeat to New Zealand.

“It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket. It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision but also one that I have absolute peace with.