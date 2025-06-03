Novak Djokovic breezes into quarters

Paris, June 3: Novak Djokovic cruised into the quarter-finals of the French Open 2025 with a straight-sets win over Cameron Norrie as he made it 100 wins at Roland Garros. Djokovic won the match 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 to make it to his 19th French Open quarter-final, where he will face Alexander Zverev. With the victory, Djokovic joined Rafael Nadal in an elite list as the only two players to have 100 or more wins at Roland Garros.

Nadal heads the list with 112 wins while the Serbian improved his record to 100-16. The Serbian also broke Roger Federer’s record for most quarter-final appearances in a grand slam by having his 19th appearance in the final 8 at Roland Garros. Federer had 18 quarter-final appearances at Wimbledon.

Djokovic wasn’t at his very best on Monday, June 2, but it was enough to get past Norrie as he dominated the numbers on the day. Djokovic served up 4 aces and had a first serve success rate of 60 and converted seven break points to beat Norrie.

Djokovic made a quick start to the clash and nullified Norrie’s attempts to have extended rallies and ran away with the first set. Attempting to reach a grand slam quarter-final for the second time, Norrie went for an aggressive approach in the second set as Djokovic started with a few errors.