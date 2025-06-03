RCB plays PBKS in IPL Finals today

Parting ways with issues that plagued their previous campaigns, RCB have been clinical all the way through, coming into the final with an eight-wicket hammering of Punjab in a one-sided Qualifier 1.

Kohli (614 runs) has gone about his business like every other year, piling up runs at the top and continuing to lay platforms but where it has made the difference for RCB is that there’s a lot more substance to their batting beyond the superstar.

Kohli has not been the only one to carry the focus and attention this year, rather he has quietly gone about his business in fortifying for RCB.

Phil Salt is a perfect foil for the Indian superstar who goes all-out in his attack, while Mayank Agarwal, skipper Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma are the trusted lieutenants of that batting line-up.

Since he has missed RCB’s last two games, it remains to be seen if Tim David is fit for this contest as he forms a vital death overs batting pair with another burly hitter in Romario Shepherd.

Like Kohli in their batting, the calm and composed Josh Hazlewood (21 wickets) has been at the helm of RCB’s rise and the fourth highest wicket-taker and the Australian would want to add more to move up the ladder in one last game.

On their part, stung by that crushing defeat in their homeground at Mullanpur, Iyer’s Kings showed no scars from that defeat as they knocked out five-time winners Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to reach their first final after 11 years.

It’s only fitting that PBKS and RCB, who finished at the top two positions respectively after a gruelling 70-match league round, have a crack at the trophy which has eluded them from the time the competition began.