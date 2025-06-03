RCB Wins First IPL Title After 18 Years, Beats Punjab by 6 Runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their first-ever IPL title by beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 runs in the final.

The team, led by Rajat Patidar and featuring star player Virat Kohli, ended an 18-year wait for the trophy.

PBKS chose to bowl first and did well to restrict RCB to 190 for 9.

Arshdeep Singh took 3 wickets for 40 runs, and Kyle Jamieson took 3 for 48.

Virat Kohli was RCB’s top scorer with 43 runs from 35 balls.

RCB kept losing wickets and could not build momentum.

In the chase, PBKS reached 184 for 7 in 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 2 for 38 and Krunal Pandya took 2 for 17 to help RCB win.