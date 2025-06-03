Vijay to honour TN Board toppers tomorrow

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay will felicitate Tamil Nadu’s Class 10 and 12 board exam toppers at a grand event in Mamallapuram on June 4, 2025.

This marks the third consecutive year Vijay is personally celebrating academic excellence across the state.

The ceremony will recognize the hard work of top-performing students, with each awardee receiving a shawl, certificate, and ₹5,000 cash prize. In 2024, the event saw over 3,500 participants, including 750 honored students and their parents.

Vijay’s initiative is aimed at motivating students and underlining the role of education in shaping young minds. The event also allows him to interact directly with students, inspiring them as they move forward in their academic journey.

This year’s event is expected to continue the tradition of recognizing scholastic achievements and encouraging future excellence.