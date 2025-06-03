College student kills girlfriend, Dies by suicide

In a disturbing incident in Chennai, a 20-year-old college student allegedly murdered his girlfriend before ending his own life.

The deceased have been identified as S. Akash and T. Abinaya, both students of Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Villupuram.

According to police reports, the young couple had recently moved into a rented house in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar near Perambur, posing as a married couple. They had told their families they were shifting to Chennai for part-time jobs during the summer break.

On the evening of June 2, neighbors noticed Akash hanging inside the house and alerted the authorities. Police arrived at the scene and broke into the locked house, only to find Abinaya lying unconscious with facial injuries. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead. Their bodies were sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Initial investigations suggest that a heated argument may have led Akash to assault and kill Abinaya before taking his own life. The police have registered a case and are continuing their inquiry.

This tragic incident highlights the growing need for mental health awareness, emotional counselling, and better support systems for students and young couples dealing with personal crises.