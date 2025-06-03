Madras HC upholds TN’s online gaming rules

In a landmark judgment, the Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld the Tamil Nadu government’s regulations on online real money gaming, rejecting multiple petitions filed by gaming companies and individuals challenging the state’s right to impose such restrictions.

The division bench comprising Justices S.M. Subramaniam and K. Rajasekar ruled that the state has the constitutional authority to regulate online games in the interest of public health and safety. The court emphasized that the right to privacy is not absolute and that reasonable restrictions can be imposed to prevent social harm.

The key provisions validated by the court include mandatory Aadhaar-based Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, a ban on playing online real money games between midnight and 5 a.m., and the enforcement of age and monetary limits for players. These measures, the government argued, are intended to curb gaming addiction, especially among youth.

The petitioners—major gaming platforms like WinZO, Games24x7, Junglee Games, and Head Digital Works—contended that the rules were excessive and paternalistic. They also argued that the night-time ban and compulsory Aadhaar verification infringed on users’ rights. The court, however, rejected these arguments, stating that the state must act when public welfare is at stake.

This ruling could influence similar regulatory efforts in other Indian states and marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate over the legality and impact of online gaming platforms.