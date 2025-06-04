Israeli forces open fire near aid site in Gaza Beirut, June 4: Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip opened fire early Monday as people headed toward an aid distribution site a kilometre away, killing at least three and wounding dozens, health officials and a witness said. The military said it fired warning shots at “suspects” who approached its forces. The shooting occurred at the same location where witnesses say Israeli forces fired a day earlier on crowds heading toward the aid hub in southern Gaza run by the Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The Israeli military said it fired warning shots on Monday toward “several suspects who advanced toward the troops and posed a threat to them,” around a kilometre (1,000 yards) away from the aid distribution site at a time when it was closed. The army denied it was preventing people from reaching the site.