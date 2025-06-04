Malaysia supports India’s call for fight against terror Kuala Lumpur

An all-party Indian delegation met with Malaysia’s House of Representatives Speaker Johari bin Abdul on Tuesday and briefed him on India’s unwavering policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, also sought the cooperation of the Parliamentarians of Malaysia in the collective fight against terrorism. The Speaker reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to peace and thanked the Indian delegation for the briefing on India’s approach to dealing with terrorism at large. “As part of our All-Party Parliamentary Delegation’s outreach, we had the honour of meeting YB Tan Sri Dato’ (Dr.) Johari bin Abdul, Speaker of the House of Representatives (Dewan Rakyat), Parliament of Malaysia. We conveyed India’s unwavering zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and highlighted the need for stronger parliamentary collaboration in the global fight against this menace,” Jha posted on X. We also briefed the Speaker on the context of the Pahalgam attack and India’s principled response under Operation Sindoor. The Speaker reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to peace and security and appreciated India’s consistent approach in dealing with terrorism. He welcomed continued engagement between the Parliaments of India and Malaysia to foster mutual understanding and regional stability,” the post added. Meanwhile, during a meeting with the Parliamentary Special Committee on International Relations and International Trade, chaired by Malaysian MP Wong Chen, the delegation gave a briefing about the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.