Arshdeep back in Kent

India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is delighted to be back in Kent where he had earlier played county cricket as he looks to rediscover his red-ball rhythm ahead of the five-match Test series against England beginning June 20. The 26-year-old is eyeing his maiden Test appearance after being named in the Indian squad. The team is playing a four-day tour match against India A at the Kent County Cricket Ground at Beckenham from June 13. Primarily known for his white-ball exploits, Arshdeep, who represented Kent in the County Championship two years ago, had a notable season in the IPL 2025 with Punjab Kings, who finished runners-up. “As for today’s training session, my only motivation was to get a feel for the rhythm — how the body feels, how the red ball is coming out of the hand — because all the players have been playing with the white ball for quite a while. So I really enjoyed it,” he told BCCI.TV.