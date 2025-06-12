Ahmedabad Air India plane crash: President Murmu, PM Modi offer condolences

Politicians and leaders across India and the world have taken to social media to express their shock at the crash of London-bound Air India flight AI171 shortly after takeoff at around 1:38 pm on Thursday, June 12.

The Boeing 787 aircraft crashed in residential area near Ahmedabad airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The airline’s Chairman N Chandrasekaran promptly confirmed the tragic incident and sent condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected. He said Air India is currently focused on providing emergency support on the ground.

Droupadi Murmu, President of India, said the nation stands with all those affected ‘in this hour of indescribable grief.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the plane crash is ‘heartbreaking beyond words’.

“In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected,” he wrote on social media platform X.