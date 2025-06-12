Union Minister Assures Fair Probe into Air India Crash, Says Nation in Shock

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, who rushed to the crash site of the ill-fated Air India flight AI171 near Ahmedabad, assured the nation that a fair and thorough investigation would be carried out to uncover the cause behind the tragic incident. The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff, sending shockwaves across the country.

Speaking to the media at the site, the Minister said, “We are going to do a fair and thorough investigation and probe why this incident happened. Many agencies have been engaged in rescue operations. We still have to find out the numbers.”

Clearly shaken, Kinjarapu added, “I am totally shaken by the tragic and horrific incident. I am still in a state of shock. The Prime Minister called me and asked me to be here at the site. At this time, I can only think of the passengers and their families.”

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, he confirmed that BJP leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was on board, along with other foreign nationals. “Very sad to know that Vijay Rupani was also there, as were other nationals,” he said.

The Union Home Minister is also expected to visit the site, as rescue and recovery efforts continue. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently leading the investigation into the crash.