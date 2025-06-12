Air India Flight AI171 Crash Among India’s Deadliest Aviation Tragedies

The devastating crash of Air India flight AI171 shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has emerged as one of the most catastrophic air disasters in Indian aviation history.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people—including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese citizens—was en route to London’s Gatwick Airport when it crashed at 1:38 PM IST in Meghaninagar, a densely populated residential area in Ahmedabad. The aircraft slammed into the vicinity of BJ Medical College, directly hitting a doctors’ hostel, causing further casualties and damage on the ground.

Air India confirmed the flight had encountered a critical emergency, and according to aviation officials, a distress call (MAYDAY) was issued moments before the crash. The aircraft lost signal at an altitude of just 625 feet, mere minutes after takeoff. Initial speculation points to a possible engine failure, bird strike, or mechanical malfunction, but the exact cause remains under investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

What adds to the gravity of the incident is that this is reportedly the first fatal crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner—a model known for its safety and reliability. Aviation experts worldwide are closely monitoring the findings of the probe.

Eyewitnesses described a terrifying scene, with a loud explosion followed by flames and thick black smoke engulfing the crash site. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and extensive rescue operations are underway. The full toll of human loss and injury, including on-ground victims, is yet to be officially confirmed.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the country and abroad. Families of the victims have been gathered at the airport, receiving support from Air India and local authorities. The Indian government is expected to announce a national response and compensation plan following the disaster.

As the nation mourns this unimaginable loss, aviation safety agencies globally have also been alerted, with calls for a thorough review of technical protocols surrounding Dreamliner operations in similar environments.