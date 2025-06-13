India’s CPI inflation falls to 2.82% in May

Mumbai, June 13:

India’s retail inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), in May 2025 declined to 2.82%, which is the lowest YoY inflation after February 2019, according to the latest official data released on Thursday.

The CPI inflation had stood at 3.16% in the previous month of April 2025 and 4.75% in May 2024.

“Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of May, 2025 over May, 2024 is 2.82% (Provisional). There is decline of 34 basis points in headline inflation of May, 2025 in comparison to April, 2025. It is the lowest year-on-year inflation after February 2019,” the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a statement on June 12.