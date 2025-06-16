PM Modi receives highest honour of Cyprus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Cyprus’ highest civilian honour — The Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III — during his official visit to the Mediterranean nation.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, PM Modi dedicated the award to the deep-rooted friendship between India and Cyprus.

“This honour is not just a recognition of me, Narendra Modi — it is an honour for 1.4 billion Indians. It is a tribute to their strength and aspirations,” the Prime Minister said, adding that it also represents a recognition of India’s culture, values, and the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family.

“I dedicate this award to the friendship between India and Cyprus, to our shared values, and to Cyprus’s understanding of India,” he added. PM Modi said that he accepts the honour on behalf of all Indians with “utmost humility and gratitude”, saying it strengthens the two nations’ shared commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, regional integrity, and prosperity.

PM Modi on Sunday began his five-day, three-nation tour with a stop in Cyprus — the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island nation in over two decades. He was received at the airport by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.