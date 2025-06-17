CM slams Centre for ‘anti-Tamil mindset’

In a strong statement asserting the historical significance of Tamil civilisation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin on Tuesday reiterated that the antiquity of the Tamil race has been scientifically established through the Keezhadi archaeological excavations. Reacting to the continued delay by the Union Government in releasing the final excavation report, Stalin sharply criticised what he termed the “mindset” of certain individuals who refuse to acknowledge the scientific findings.

Reposting a message from DMK Students’ Wing Secretary Rajiv Gandhi on social media platform ‘X’, Stalin called for massive public participation in the protest scheduled to take place on Wednesday near Madurai, specifically at Veeraganur. The demonstration is being organised by the DMK Students’ Wing to condemn the alleged reluctance of the BJP-led Union government to publish the Keezhadi excavation report.

“How many obstacles does our Tamil race face? We have been fighting against all of them for thousands of years, and with the help of science, we have been establishing the antiquity of our race! Yet, some minds refuse to accept it. It’s not the statements that need to be corrected; it’s some minds!” Stalin wrote in his message.

Reaffirming his party’s long-standing position that Keezhadi is proof of the ancient, urbanised civilisation of Tamils, Stalin added, “Keezhadi is the cradle of Tamils.” He accused the Union government of pursuing an “anti-Tamil” agenda and alleged that efforts are being made to suppress the historical truth revealed through these excavations.

Rajiv Gandhi’s original post, which Stalin shared, invited DMK cadres and the public to join the demonstration in large numbers. “We invite all to gather for the protest demonstration to condemn the anti-Tamil approach of the BJP-led Union government which is refusing to publish the findings of the Keezhadi archaeological excavations. Let us take part and voice for the rights of Tamils,” the student wing leader urged.

The Keezhadi archaeological site, located near Madurai, has gained national and international attention for unearthing artefacts dating back to the Sangam era. The findings suggest an advanced civilisation in Tamil Nadu as early as 6th century BCE, with significant evidence of literacy, trade, and urban planning. However, the delay in the publication of the final report by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sparked allegations of political interference and cultural bias.

Over the years, Stalin and the DMK have positioned the Keezhadi excavations as a symbol of Tamil pride and identity, often using it to challenge what they perceive as the imposition of North Indian or Sanskrit-centric historical narratives. The current protest is seen as a continuation of that ideological battle.

With this renewed push, the DMK aims to keep the focus on Tamil heritage and counter the alleged attempts by the Union government to downplay discoveries that reinforce the antiquity and uniqueness of Tamil civilisation. The protest on Wednesday is expected to draw large crowds, adding momentum to the demand for transparency and timely dissemination of archaeological findings.