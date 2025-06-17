BJP eyes victory in 2026 polls: Nainar

In a bold assertion of the BJP’s growing ambitions in Tamil Nadu, newly appointed State President Nainar Nagendran has declared that the party will “take Tamil Nadu in our hands in 2026.”

His remarks come at a time when the BJP is strengthening its organizational structure and preparing for a full-fledged challenge to the ruling DMK in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to party cadre and the media, Nainar Nagendran, who also serves as the MLA from Tirunelveli, expressed confidence in the BJP’s grassroots strength and strategic planning. “We will work unitedly to ensure the BJP becomes the leading political force in Tamil Nadu. 2026 will mark the beginning of a new political chapter in the state,” he said.

Nagendran, who served as a minister during the AIADMK regime before joining the BJP, highlighted his plans to galvanize support across districts, engage youth, and strengthen booth-level management. He emphasized the importance of building alliances and expanding the party’s base beyond its traditional urban strongholds.

BJP’s national leadership sees Tamil Nadu as a key state for expansion, and Nagendran’s leadership is expected to play a crucial role in crafting the party’s regional narrative. His recent appointment signals a tactical shift in the BJP’s approach—focusing on inclusive outreach, local leadership, and regional pride.

As the 2026 Assembly elections draw closer, the BJP is likely to intensify its campaign, with Nainar Nagendran at the forefront, promising a new political alternative to the people of Tamil Nadu.