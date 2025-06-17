ADGP Jayaram suspended after arrest in kidnapping case

Tamil Nadu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) H.M. Jayaram has been suspended following his arrest in connection with a sensational kidnapping case, as directed by the Madras High Court.

The case pertains to the alleged abduction of a 16-year-old boy, reportedly taken from his residence in a case linked to a family dispute over a love marriage involving his elder brother. The boy was allegedly kidnapped and later released in Kumbakonam using a government vehicle — a police car belonging to Jayaram — reportedly driven by a serving constable.

Based on complaints from the boy’s family, investigations revealed the involvement of high-ranking individuals, including ADGP Jayaram and an MLA named Poovai Jagan Moorthy. The court observed that there was sufficient material to warrant action and condemned any misuse of power by public officials. Two arrested individuals have reportedly confessed to their roles and mentioned the involvement of the suspended officer and the MLA.

The Madras High Court, under Justice P. Velmurugan, ordered the arrest of Jayaram, stating firmly that “no one is above the law.” Acting on this directive, Tamil Nadu police took Jayaram into custody. Following the arrest, the state government issued a formal suspension order.

The case has sparked widespread attention due to the seniority of the accused officer and alleged interference by political figures. The court has also taken a serious view of attempts to obstruct the investigation, reportedly led by the MLA and his supporters.

The matter is slated for further hearing on June 26, with the court making it clear that any obstruction of justice will not be tolerated. The suspension of a top-ranking police officer has sent shockwaves across the law enforcement community and underscores the judiciary’s firm stance on accountability.