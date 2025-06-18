India cannot afford to be divided over languages, says VP Dhankhar

Also, he made a strong pitch for implementing the National Education Policy 2020 in letter and spirit, as it was a ‘game changer’ in the education sector that could spur further development of the country.

Speaking at Pondicherry University, Dhankhar said, “NEP is not a policy of any government, and it allows our youth to fully exploit their talents and energy, and gives importance to all languages,” he said.

Dhankar, also the Chancellor of the University, said this in a veiled reference to political parties that oppose the implementation of NEP in the union territory, claiming the policy sought to impose Hindi.