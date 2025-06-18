India cannot afford to be divided over languages, says VP Dhankhar

India, an aspirational nation in the world, cannot afford to be divided on the issue of languages, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Tuesday and appealed to the people to consider the future well-being of the country and “get over this storm.”
Also, he made a strong pitch for implementing the National Education Policy 2020 in letter and spirit, as it was a ‘game changer’ in the education sector that could spur further development of the country.
Speaking at Pondicherry University, Dhankhar said, “NEP is not a policy of any government, and it allows our youth to fully exploit their talents and energy, and gives importance to all languages,” he said.
Dhankar, also the Chancellor of the University, said this in a veiled reference to political parties that oppose the implementation of NEP in the union territory, claiming the policy sought to impose Hindi.
The NEP, introduced after a gap of three decades, is a watershed moment in India’s academic journey, he said.
“India is the most aspirational nation in the world as a result of phenomenal development in the last decade,” the Vice President said and asked, “How can we be divided on languages?”
No country in the world was as rich as India when it came to languages. Sanskrit has global importance, and this language, along with Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Bengali, and Assamese, were 11 classical languages.
Further, he said: “Look at our destination, take into account the future, and let us get over the storm.”
On the NEP, the Vice President urged the states that have not implemented it “to rethink, revisit, because the NEP is a game changer”.