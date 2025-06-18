India ‘slightly expanded’ its nuclear arsenal in 2024: SIPRI report

India is believed to have once again “slightly expanded” its nuclear arsenal in 2024 and continued to develop new types of nuclear delivery systems, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a statement.

Pakistan also continued to develop new delivery systems and “accumulate fissile material” in 2024, suggesting that its nuclear arsenal might expand over the coming decade, it said.

The think-tank on Monday launched its annual assessment of the state of armaments, disarmament and international security in SIPRI Yearbook 2025.