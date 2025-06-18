Modi Meets Canadian PM Carney, Hopes to Rebuild Ties

Leaders talk on democracy, AI, energy and terror fight at G7 meet Leaders talk on democracy, AI, energy and terror fight at G7 meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney today during the G7 summit in Alberta. This meeting is seen as a fresh start after ties between the two countries worsened last year.

PM Modi said, “India-Canada relations are very important. We will work together to strengthen democratic values.”

PM Carney said it was a “great honour” to host Modi. He added that they would work together on energy security, artificial intelligence (AI), and fighting terrorism.

Modi is attending the G7 meeting in Alberta as a special invitee. India is not a G7 member but often joins as a guest.

India-Canada ties had hit a low point after the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. This is PM Modi’s first visit to Canada since then.