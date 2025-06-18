Madurai AIIMS first phase to be ready by Jan 2026

Work on the first phase of the AIIMS Madurai campus near Thoppur is progressing swiftly. Officials say the classroom block, hostels, and initial hospital facilities are on track to be completed by January 2026 Work on the first phase of the AIIMS Madurai campus near Thoppur is progressing swiftly. Officials say the classroom block, hostels, and initial hospital facilities are on track to be completed by January 2026

The project, funded by JICA and the Centre at an estimated cost of ₹2,021.5 crore, includes construction of a medical college, staff housing, student hostels, mess halls, and recreational facilities over a 2.18 lakh sq. m area. Currently, about 50% of the work is done, with essential structures already taking shape .

The second phase, which will establish full-fledged hospital blocks, an infectious diseases wing, and further infrastructure expansion, is targeted for completion by 2027. Once finished, AIIMS Madurai will significantly boost healthcare access and medical education in southern Tamil Nadu