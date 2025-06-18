MEA says Indian students moved out of Tehran 

New Delhi, June 18: As tensions rise between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for safety. The Indian Embassy in Iran helped arrange their travel. New Delhi, June 18: As tensions rise between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for safety. The Indian Embassy in Iran helped arrange their travel.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that 110 Indian students have crossed the border into Armenia. Most of these students are from Urmia Medical University, and about 90 of them are from Kashmir.

The MEA added that the Embassy is in constant touch with the Indian community in Iran. “We are giving all possible help,” the ministry said.

Indian citizens who have their own transport have also been advised to leave Tehran, as the situation is getting worse.

Some other Indians were also helped to leave Iran through Armenia. The MEA said more advisories may be given soon, depending on how the situation develops.