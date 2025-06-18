Trump warns Iran, Demands ‘unconditional surrender’

Washington, June 18: Former US President Donald Trump posted a strong warning to Iran on social media platform Truth Social. He said the US could kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — but is not doing it “for now.” Washington, June 18: Former US President Donald Trump posted a strong warning to Iran on social media platform Truth Social. He said the US could kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — but is not doing it “for now.”

Trump claimed the US knows where Khamenei is hiding. “He is an easy target,” Trump wrote, “but we are not going to take him out, at least not for now.” He said the reason is to avoid missiles being fired at civilians or US soldiers.

In a bold message, Trump posted in all capital letters: “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

He also said that US patience is “wearing thin.”

Trump’s posts came after he left the G7 summit early and urged 9.5 million people in Iran to evacuate. This is seen as a warning of possible military action.

Meanwhile, Israel has been striking Iran for five days. Reports say they have caused serious damage. With help from the US, Israel may also target Iran’s nuclear sites.

The situation in West Asia is getting more tense by the day.