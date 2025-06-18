Harshit Rana added to Indian squad for first Test 

Pacer Harshit Rana has been added to the Indian cricket team squad for the first Test against England at Leeds, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced in a release late on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Rana has featured in two Tests, five ODIs and one T20I for India.

A statement from BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia said: “The Men’s Selection Committee has added Harshit Rana to India’s squad for the first Test in Leeds against England. Rana, who was a part of the India A squad, has linked up with the team as India begin preparations for the first Test.”

The India A squad played two matches against England Lions recently. Rana was involved in an intra-squad match in Beckenham recently.

The India squad in England at the moment has five pace specialists in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. The side also had two pace-bowling all-rounders, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul Thakur.