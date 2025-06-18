Jos Butler all praise for Gill

India’s new Test captain Shubman Gill is a mix of his predecessors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but he will be “very much his own man” in the middle when he leads the national side in the eagerly-awaited five-Test series against England starting on Friday, feels Jos Buttler.

Buttler, the former England limited-overs captain who played under Gill in this year’s IPL, said the 25-year-old will need to find a balance between his captaincy role and his own batting.

“He’s a really impressive player and an impressive young man,” Buttler said on his podcast ‘For The Love of Cricket’ alongside former England pacer Stuart Broad.

“He’s pretty calm and measured when he speaks, but (it’s) interesting, I feel like on the field he’s got a bit of fight about him; a bit of intensity, quite passionate. I think he’ll be a mix of Kohli and Rohit.