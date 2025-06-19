CB-CID to enquire kidnap case

The Tamil Nadu government has made it clear to the Madras High Court that there will be no withdrawal of the suspension order issued against ADGP Jayaram, even as the CB-CID has taken over the investigation into the controversial kidnapping case involving a minor.

The case revolves around allegations that K.V. Kuppam MLA and “Pudhiya Bharatham” leader Jaganmurthy abducted the younger brother of his girlfriend in a bid to separate the couple. It has been alleged that ADGP Jayaram was complicit in the act by providing the vehicle used in the kidnapping. Both were summoned by the court, and Jayaram was subjected to over 10 hours of inquiry by police officials.

Following his suspension, Jayaram petitioned the court seeking relief. Although the bench questioned the necessity of suspension since there was no arrest, the government categorically stated in its written reply that the suspension stands firm as investigations are still in progress. The CB-CID, now handling the probe, is examining all aspects of the incident, and the government has submitted related documents to the court in support of its decision.

The CB-CID’s involvement underscores the seriousness with which the state is treating the case, especially given the seniority of the officer involved. Sources indicate that the investigative team is reviewing CCTV footage, call records, and vehicle logs to establish a clear timeline and verify the extent of ADGP Jayaram’s alleged role. The inquiry aims to ensure transparency and uphold accountability within the police force, even at the highest levels. Meanwhile, the High Court is expected to continue monitoring the developments closely as the investigation unfolds.