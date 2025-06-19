Monsoon readiness reviewed by CM Stalin

Chief Minister Stalin was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and other senior bureaucrats. The review was particularly focused on flood-prone areas and districts already receiving heavy rainfall due to the ongoing southwest monsoon.

According to official sources, the CM paid close attention to the progress of stormwater drain and underground drainage works, which are expected to be completed by September. Stalin emphasized the urgent need to deploy adequate manpower and equipment in vulnerable areas to prevent flooding.

MAWS Secretary D. Karthikeyan presented a detailed report on monsoon preparedness, including current work status and the department’s strategy to manage rain-related emergencies. The meeting highlighted the government’s priority to ensure public safety and infrastructure readiness ahead of peak monsoon activity.