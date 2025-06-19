Caste survey: Anbumani urges Stalin to follow K’taka model

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to conduct a caste survey, mirroring recent action by Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah . PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to conduct a caste survey, mirroring recent action by Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah .

Speaking in Chennai, Anbumani praised Siddaramaiah’s efforts, highlighting the importance of such surveys in promoting social justice and understanding socio-economic and educational status across communities. He emphasized that Tamil Nadu has an even greater need for accurate caste data.

Anbumani warned that Tamil Nadu’s current 69% reservation policy could be challenged in court if caste-based demographic data remains unavailable. He called on Stalin to act swiftly and publicly announce the survey.

He also criticized the ruling DMK government for being “disconnected from ground reality”, citing recent concerns over electricity tariff hikes and farmer distress

Anbumani’s demand places pressure on the Tamil Nadu government to address representation and equity issues before legal challenges threaten existing reservation frameworks.