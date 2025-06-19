Notorious Rowdy shot and arrested by police in Karur

Karur, June 19: A well-known local criminal named Pencil Tamilarasan was shot by Inspector Manivannan during an attempted arrest. Karur, June 19: A well-known local criminal named Pencil Tamilarasan was shot by Inspector Manivannan during an attempted arrest.

Tamilarasan was wanted in several criminal cases. When police tried to arrest him, he allegedly attacked the officers and tried to flee.

Inspector Manivannan shot him in the leg. Tamilarasan was then taken to the Karur Government Hospital for treatment and has been officially arrested.

Police say the firing happened because he attacked them and tried to escape. Tamilarasan is now stable and in custody as investigations continue.