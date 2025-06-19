PMK Founder Ramadoss appoints 74 district secretaries

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has shaken up party ranks by appointing 74 new district secretaries and 59 district leaders across Tamil Nadu. The decision was officially announced yesterday from his residence in Thailapuram PMK founder S. Ramadoss has shaken up party ranks by appointing 74 new district secretaries and 59 district leaders across Tamil Nadu. The decision was officially announced yesterday from his residence in Thailapuram

This move follows ongoing friction between Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss, who was removed as general secretary in April. The father-son feud has deepened with both setting parallel panels and taking rival actions

Ramadoss dismissed existing office-bearers aligned with Anbumani and swiftly filled the positions with his loyalists. He plans to hold meetings with these newly appointed leaders soon to prepare for an executive council session

Party insiders say the shake-up challenges Anbumani’s control and intensifies the internal power struggle. With key leadership roles contested, the future direction of PMK remains uncertain as it heads towards the 2026 assembly elections