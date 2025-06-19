TVK slams Centre over Keezhadi report delay

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has strongly criticised the Central Government for not accepting or releasing the full Keezhadi excavation report. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has strongly criticised the Central Government for not accepting or releasing the full Keezhadi excavation report.

The party said the first two phases of digging showed signs of an ancient Tamil civilisation. The findings include city planning, farming, and old Tamil-Brahmi script from over 2,600 years ago.

TVK claimed the Centre is delaying the report on purpose to hide Tamil history. They also pointed out that the lead archaeologist, Amarnath Ramakrishna, was moved from one place to another after submitting the report in 2023.

TVK warned that Tamil people will not accept any attempt to hide their heritage. They demanded the government release the full report soon.