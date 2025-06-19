Vijay Antony’s Maargan gets U/A certificate

Vijay Antony’s upcoming crime thriller Maargan has cleared censorship with a U/A certificate from the CBFC and is set to release in theatres on June 27. Directed by acclaimed editor Leo John Paul in his directorial debut, the film features Antony as cop Dhruv, who investigates a serial killer named Tamilarivu (played by Ajay Dishan), known for using a deadly blackening serum. Vijay Antony’s upcoming crime thriller Maargan has cleared censorship with a U/A certificate from the CBFC and is set to release in theatres on June 27. Directed by acclaimed editor Leo John Paul in his directorial debut, the film features Antony as cop Dhruv, who investigates a serial killer named Tamilarivu (played by Ajay Dishan), known for using a deadly blackening serum.

The film’s trailer hints at a gripping, high-stakes chase as Dhruv himself is infected with the mysterious substance. Maargan also stars Samuthirakani, Brigida Saga, Prithika, and others, with Leo John Paul handling editing and Vijay Antony composing the music.

Produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.