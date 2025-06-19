Biopic on Sambarock legend Darkkey announced

A biopic titled Aku Darkkey has been announced, chronicling the life of Malaysian Samba Rock icon Darkkey Nagaraja. Known for hits like Akkamage and his recent appearance in Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly, Darkkey rose from humble beginnings in Kuala Lipis to become a star in Kuala Lumpur and beyond.
Directed by Vicram Lachumanam, the film will blend live-action, anime-style sequences, and archival footage to tell Darkkey’s inspiring journey. Aku Darkkey, which means I Am Darkkey, is produced by Veerasegar Thyagarajan and Thiruvarasu Sandreseger, with music by Ashwath and Roshan Jamrock. The film is set for a 2026 release.