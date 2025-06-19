The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case on Sony LIV

Sony LIV, in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies, is set to premiere The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case on July 4. Based on the bestselling book Ninety Days by journalist Anirudhya Mitra, the gripping political thriller unravels the intense investigation that followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Sony LIV, in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies, is set to premiere The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case on July 4. Based on the bestselling book Ninety Days by journalist Anirudhya Mitra, the gripping political thriller unravels the intense investigation that followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Directed by National Award-winner Nagesh Kukunoor, and co-written with Rohit Banawalikar and Sriram Rajan, the series explores a world of espionage, fractured intelligence, and the emotional toll of seeking justice.

The stellar cast features Amit Sial as D.R. Kaarthikeyan (Chief of SIT), Sahil Vaid, Bhagavathi Perumal, Danish Iqbal, Vidyut Garg, and others in pivotal roles. With a sharp narrative and powerful performances, the series promises to be a compelling watch.

The Hunt streams exclusively on Sony LIV from July 4.