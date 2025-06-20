Kuberaa movie review

Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa is not your everyday political thriller. It’s a deeply human tale dressed as a heist film, elevated by standout performances and an emotional current that runs deeper than its oil-rig conspiracy.

At the core of this gritty yet poetic drama lies Dhanush — not merely acting but living the role of Deva, a beggar with the soul of a saint, dragged into a web spun by the elite.

From the moment Dhanush enters the frame, Kuberaa belongs to him. His portrayal of Deva is a masterclass in underplaying — a smile here, a sigh there, but every gesture drips with raw emotion. His innocence isn’t just a character trait; it becomes the film’s moral anchor. This is the kind of performance that doesn’t beg for applause, yet earns a standing ovation.

Nagarjuna is a revelation. As Deepak, a tarnished CBI officer nursing wounds of honesty in a corrupt system, he wears his guilt like a well-fitted suit. There’s a silent storm behind his calm exterior, and when it explodes, the screen burns with intensity. His character is proof that sometimes, even broken men carry purpose. His scenes with Dhanush are nothing short of cinematic gold.

Jim Sarbh brings in suave menace, proving again why he’s one of the most dependable actors today. His villainy is not loud, but calculating — the kind that chills rather than shouts. His final act acceptance is so graceful, it lingers long after the lights dim.

Rashmika Mandanna brings a welcome breath of freshness. She’s the warm hug in Deva’s stormy journey — not just a love interest, but a gentle reminder of the good that still exists.

Sekhar Kammula takes a sharp detour from his usual feel-good lane and ventures into dark, unsettling terrain — but does it with a poet’s soul. Kuberaa talks about poverty, manipulation, systemic decay, and still finds time for redemption. While the first half is a slow burn, it lays the groundwork for a knockout second half, where the film’s moral compass truly spins.

Visually, the film is a treat. From dimly lit alleys to the haunting vastness of oil fields, cinematographer Niketh Bommireddy crafts frames that breathe. DSP’s music, both haunting and hopeful, is like the heartbeat of the film — never too loud, but always present.

Kuberaa is not popcorn entertainment; it’s slow-cooked cinema. It doesn’t explode — it seeps in. With Dhanush delivering one of his most poignant roles, and Sekhar Kammula narrating a tale where survival and soul wrestle quietly, this film deserves your time. Watch it not just for thrills, but for the thoughtful questions it leaves behind. A film with flavour, fire, and feeling.