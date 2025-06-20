Trump to make Iran decision within 2 weeks: WH

Washington, June 20: The White House said U.S. President Donald Trump will decide in the next two weeks whether to get involved in the Israel-Iran conflict. Washington, June 20: The White House said U.S. President Donald Trump will decide in the next two weeks whether to get involved in the Israel-Iran conflict.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that talks with Iran might happen soon. Trump will decide after seeing if those talks take place.

Meanwhile, Iran’s military has confirmed a new round of attacks on Israel. They launched missiles and drones at military sites in Haifa and Tel Aviv. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attacks are focused on key military targets.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the whole country is suffering. He visited a hospital in Beer Sheva that was hit by an Iranian missile. He said, “All of Israel is paying a price for this war.”