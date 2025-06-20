UN says conflict, diseases put Sudanese children at risk

Children account for half of the 30 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Sudan and half of the 12 million people displaced since the civil war broke out in April 2023. Those who are separated from family or unaccompanied face heightened risks of abuse, exploitation and trauma, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Wednesday.

As the conflict in Sudan continues, the country’s children are in urgent need of protection services. Yet due to severe funding shortfalls, less than 18 per cent of the children in need have received that critical support so far this year, according to the OCHA.