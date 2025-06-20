Maldives: Ex-Prez Nasheed rejoins his former party

After conflicts with another former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nasheed, who was then heading the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), resigned in June 2023 during the last presidential election and joined The Democrats, a party that was formed by his loyalists in July 2023.

“The MDP members, at an informal meeting of the party’s National Assembly held last night, discussed The Democrats’ decision. Almost all members attending the meeting were in favour of welcoming Nasheed and his supporters back into the fold,” news portal Edition.mv said.

Following the meeting, the MDP issued a statement reaffirming its openness to those committed to contributing meaningfully to the country. “The party will continue to work hard with the newly joined members, along with president Nasheed,” the portal said, quoting the statement.

As the largest opposition party, MDP reiterated its commitment to holding the government accountable and safeguarding constitutional rights.

Edition.mv said that The Democrats’ National Assembly passed a resolution on Tuesday stating that strengthening the opposition is the best path to winning next year’s local council elections, restoring public trust in the multi-party political system, and ensuring a more accountable government.