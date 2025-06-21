Way of life

In Chennai, a city known for its cultural rootedness and modern aspirations, yoga has found a steady resurgence. From Marina Beach to neighborhood parks, the sight of people performing Surya Namaskars or meditating at dawn has become common. Local practitioners affirm that yoga has helped many residents combat lifestyle-related ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, and anxiety. As Dr. Nandhini Subramanian, a city-based wellness coach, puts it, “Yoga is not about touching your toes; it’s about what you learn on the way down.”

At a time when mental health is as critical as physical fitness, yoga offers an affordable, inclusive, and empowering path. Governments and institutions must move beyond ceremonial celebrations and ensure yoga is integrated meaningfully into everyday life—starting with schools, workplaces, and urban planning. International Yoga Day serves as a reminder: health is not a luxury, but a right—and yoga, in its essence, brings that right within reach.