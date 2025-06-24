Assembly bypolls: AAP retains 2 seats in Punjab, Gujarat; Cong-led UDF wins Nilambur

The ruling BJP in Gujarat retained the Kadi seat, while the Trinamool Congress was leading in the Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

The bypolls in the five constituencies were held on June 19.

Italia, the former president of the Gujarat unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), defeated his nearest rival, BJP candidate Kirit Patel, in Visavadar seat of Junagadh district by a margin of 17,554 votes, according to data shared by the Election Commission.