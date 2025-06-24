Gehlot questions Centre’s ‘silence’ on Israel-Iran conflict

He referred to the Non-Aligned Movement and said that India was at the forefront of the movement during the tenure of Indira Gandhi.

“Why is India not able to speak out today? During Indira Gandhi’s time, there was the Non-Alignment Movement… India was the main leader of the third world nations, our identity was that we are non-aligned, we are not with any group,” he said.

“Today, when there is a war between Iran and Israel, America says it will decide in 15 days and then suddenly enters the conflict at night with an attack. The world is in distress and India is silent. Why is India not saying anything?” he told reporters at PCC office here after paying tributes to Sanjay Gandhi on his death anniversary.