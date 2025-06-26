Pak soldier who captured Abhinandan, killed

Islamabad, June 26: A Pakistani army officer who claimed to have captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman in 2019 has been killed. Sources SAID That Major Syed Muiz was killed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group. Islamabad, June 26: A Pakistani army officer who claimed to have captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman in 2019 has been killed. Sources SAID That Major Syed Muiz was killed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group.

Major Muiz was with Pakistan’s Special Service Group, 6th Commando Battalion. He died during a fight in the Sarargoha area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The TTP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for his killing.

Abhinandan Varthaman, who was a Wing Commander in 2019, became a national hero in India. He shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet using a MiG-21 aircraft on February 27, 2019, during the Balakot conflict. However, his plane was hit during the fight and he landed in Pakistan-controlled territory, where he was captured. He was later released and returned to India safely.