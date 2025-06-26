AIADMK man klled in Thoothukudi, EPS blames DMK

An AIADMK functionary named Muthupalakrishnan was killed in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district in what police confirmed was a politically motivated murder linked to a local body election rivalry.

According to police, Muthupalakrishnan was riding a two-wheeler when a lorry carrying four men rammed into him. All four suspects, now in custody, were reportedly inside the vehicle at the time of the attack.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) condemned the killing in strong terms. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he alleged that the attackers were DMK members, including a person named Karunakar.

EPS accused the DMK government of allowing law and order to deteriorate in Tamil Nadu.

“Will the Stalin-led government brush this off as a personal feud?” he asked.

He also said that local elections under DMK rule are often marred by violence and disorder, and questioned whether the “lust for power” had led the ruling party’s members to murder political opponents.

EPS urged the government to take strict legal action against all those involved, especially those with political links, and directly named Karunakar as a DMK functionary who should be held accountable.

Police investigation is ongoing.