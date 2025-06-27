Iran leader Khamenei says Iran won war with Israel

Tehran, June 27: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made his first public speech after the short war with Israel ended. He claimed that Iran had won the war and said the US was directly involved. Tehran, June 27: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made his first public speech after the short war with Israel ended. He claimed that Iran had won the war and said the US was directly involved.

Khamenei said the war was “a heavy slap to America’s face.” He criticised the US for bombing Iran’s key nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan on June 21.

In the speech, he said the US strikes did not cause much damage. He added that the US could not reach its goals. Khamenei also said President Trump wanted to show off during the war.