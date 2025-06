Star Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not play in the second Test against England. The match will be held in Birmingham. Star Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not play in the second Test against England. The match will be held in Birmingham.

Sources say Bumrah is being rested to manage his workload. He bowled 24.4 overs in the first innings and 19 overs in the second during the Leeds Test.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is likely to take his place. Arshdeep won the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year award in 2024.

However, he has never played a red-ball (Test) match for India before.